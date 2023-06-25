India's Best Dancer 3 Contestant Shivanshu's Sensational Performance Earns Praise From Legends Kumar Sanu And Shabana Azmi

New Delhi: Dance, music and comedy is all set to take over the stage of ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ this Sunday with a ‘3 hour special’ episode in the presence of the legendary singer Kumar Sanu. The episode titled ‘‘Superhit Sunday With Sanu Da'’ will showcase extraordinary performances by the contestants, who will recreate the magic of Kumar Sanu's timeless songs, infusing romance, love, and laughter in their acts. Not only will the episode showcase exceptional dance talent, but will also feature Indian Idol contestants Rishi Singh & Debosmita Roy, comedian Jai Vijay & Nitesh Shetty, along with the talented dancers - Sanam Johar, Sushant Khatri, and the winner of India's Best Dancer season 1, Tiger Pop; making for a perfect entertainment bonanza.



With the competition getting intense, the talented contestants will be put to a new test in this ‘naya daur’, where they will have to showcase their magic of dance. Making everybody fall in love will be the mesmerizing act by contestant Shivanshu Soni and choreographer Vivek Chachere on Kumar Sanu's iconic song, ‘Tum Mile Dil Khile’. This soul-stirring act will showcase Shivanshu's incredible journey on IBD 3, leaving the esteemed panel of judges in sheer awe of him.

Applauding Shivanshu for flawlessly enacting the entire song through his dance, a stunned Kumar Sanu will praise the performance calling it "amazing" and will go on to sing ‘Tum Mile Dil Khile’ for him. He will also add, “This Chappan Bhog truly mesmerized me with his performance. I never thought this song could be performed like this. It was an incredible act where the lyrics were beautifully conveyed through dance. Even if the lyrics are not audible people can understand the meaning. I absolutely loved Shivanshu's super-duper performance.”



Terence Lewis, complimented Shivanshu's talent, stating, "Dance is a language; the difference is that there are no words. Every language has its grammar, and the way you captured the essence of it, is amazing. The composition, choreography, and storytelling was impeccable. Your performance was 'beautiful'—the dance, the song, and your storytelling were all 'impactful.' Shivanshu, you possess a sense of peace that reflects in your dance. It seems like you live with tranquility, although we know you've faced challenges. You have the ability to remain calm like a little Buddha. There's a zen that dances within you, and when everything stops, your dance becomes audible."



But the surprises for Shivanshu did not end there. He achieved yet another moment of victory when the legendary Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi not only started following him on social media but also liked one of his performance reel on "Jhooka Hawa Ka Aaj Bhi" that he performed on India's Best Dancer 3. This awe-inspiring moment has left Shivanshu truly overwhelmed.



Tune in to watch an entertainment bonanza like none other with India’s Best Dancer 3’s ‘Super Hit Sunday With Sanu Da’ this Sunday from 8 – 11 pm only on Sony Entertainment!