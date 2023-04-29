'India's Best Dancer Season 3’ Grand Premiere Today: Remo D'Souza Reveals His Special Connection with ‘Best 13’ Contestant Ram Bisht

New Delhi: The contestants of India’s Best Dancer Season 3 have been enthralling audiences with their superlative dancing talent. Having made their way into the ‘Best 13’ under the tutelage of their choreographers, the contestants are honing their skills and the result is for all to see this weekend in the ‘Grand Premier’ episode. Making the best ka biggest celebration a grand affair will be the special guest, ace director and choreographer – Remo Dsouza.

Ram Bisht (from Ludhiana) is one of the Best 13 who will be seen giving a spectacular performance on the song 'Bandeya Re Bandeya’ along with his choreographer Pankaj. Dancing on an ice slab, their performance is sure to leave the viewers speechless just as it did to the judges – Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Highly impressed by the act, Remo D'Souza will go in front of the judges' table, to kneel and salute Ram and Pankaj as a compliment.

Talking about the performance, Remo said, "There are two types of performances, one in which the audience claps for you and then there’s the one which leaves the crowd in silence and makes them think. Everyone in the audience today has been left awestruck by your performance."





Talking about his special connection with Ram Bisht, Remo D'Souza said, "I have known Ram for a long time. He was a background dancer in one of my films and as a background dancer myself, I relate to his journey. Ram and I share a connection. He also did not want to go home till he did not become successful, I too did not want to go home till the time I became successful."



Moved by ace choreographer-turned-director's comment, Ram shared how Remo D'Souza motivated him to make the journey from Ludhiana to Mumbai in pursuit of his dreams. Ram shared, "I have seen you since childhood, and I know that your mother had given you 5000 rupees and you came to Mumbai to chase your and your mother's dream. I told my mother that I want to go to Mumbai and if Remo sir did it, even I can change my fate. Although my mother could not give me 5000 rupees, my friends collected 5700 rupees and gave it to me. Since childhood, you were my idol!"



Remo also compared the young dancer to dancer/choreographer Bir Radha Sherpa saying he did not think that there was anyone like him until he saw this performance by Ram. Judge Terence Lewis complimented the dancer along with his co-judges, calling him "Baazigar Ram", for rising out of his pain and proving himself on the stage of IBD 3.



Tune in this weekend at 8 pm to watch "Baazigar Ram" on the stage of India's Best Dancer 3, only on Sony Entertainment Television