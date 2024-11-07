New Delhi: India’s Best Dancer Season 4, has delivered the best mix of entertainment, talent, and thrill with each performance. Week after week, contestants have battled it out on the dance floor, bringing jaw-dropping energy and fierce passion to a stage where only the best survive.

The show’s esteemed judging panel—Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis—dubbed the E.N.T (Entertainment, Newness, and Technique) specialists, have guided and challenged the dancers to go beyond and push the boundaries of creativity and skill.

Meet the Top 6 finalists who will put their best foot forward for the last time, showcasing some electrifying dance moves from Harsh Keshri with Pratik Utekar, to Aditya Malviya with Vaibhav Ghuge.

Harsh Keshri with Pratik Utekar

After narrowly missing out in the last season in a close battle with Samarpan Lama, Harsh Keshri from Bihar returned this season with refined skills. With choreographer Pratik Utekar by his side, Harsh has showcased his versatility through diverse dance styles—from the intense Tandav to performing in heels and mastering Karnataka’s traditional Yakshagana. He has emerged as the most versatile and daredevil performer of the season.

Steve Jyrwa with Raktim Thakuria

Shillong’s Steve Jyrwa, along with choreographer Raktim Thakuria, has been unstoppable on India's Best Dancer, wowing the judges and earning full marks week after week with his rapid, precise footwork. Despite early challenges that affected his ability to walk, Steve’s grandmother’s unwavering support transformed his life, helping him become the remarkable dancer he is today. His talent has caught the attention of guest Remo D’Souza, who wants to meet him after the show for his film.

Nepo with Vartika Jha

Impressing the judges and celebrity guests alike, Nepo from Uttarakhand, along with choreographer Vartika Jha, has quickly become a fan favourite, winning the hearts of celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Known for his raw energy and unique style, Nepo made a powerful first impression, instantly captivating the judges. Each week, he set new benchmarks with his standout performances. Offstage, Nepo is a mentor and friend to fellow contestants.

Akanksha Mishra aka Akina with Shubhranil Paul

Akanksha Mishra aka Akina, from Lucknow has made her way to the grand finale with the support of choreographer Shubhranil Paul. The "Garda girl" of India’s Best Dancer, despite a lack of initial support from her family, has continued to chase her dreams with determination and has now managed to change her family's perception towards dance through her journey on the show.

Nextion with Vipul Kandpal

Known for his powerful and soulful performances, Nextion from Bhuvaneshwar blends ‘Nepo’ and ‘Addiction’ in his stage name to honour his teachers and passion for dance. As everyone's favourite chat partner on the show, he engages with contestants and has formed a close, husband-wife-like bond with fellow contestant Nepo. Alongside choreographer Vipul Kandpal, he has impressed audiences with his exceptional dance skills while being the source of the show’s gossip. His special connection with judge Karisma Kapoor is truly extraordinary; to commemorate their bond, he got a tattoo of Karisma’s trademark ‘Lolo Love,’ symbolizing his deep respect for her and ensuring she is always with him.

Aditya Malviya with Vaibhav Ghuge



Aditya Malviya made a stunning wildcard entry last week In the competition, thanks to Kartik Aaryan, who brought him onto the show as a challenge to the other contestants. Although Aditya narrowly missed making it into the top 12 during the audition round, his relentless hard work and determination have paved the way for his entry into the finals. Best known for his incredible bone-breaking dance style, Aditya captivates audiences with his unique blend of body contortion and comedy, setting him apart as a distinctive performer.

As the season approaches an end, the anticipation to find India’s Best Dancer is high and the contestants are ready to claim the coveted trophy.

Tune in to Sony Entertainment Television on 9th and 10th November at 7:00 PM to witness the grand finale and find out who will be crowned as India’s Best Dancer Season 4.