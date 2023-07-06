trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631877
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
INDIA'S GOT TALENT

India's Got Talent 10 All Set To Premiere on July 29

In the new promo of the upcoming season on social media, we see a display of some exceptional talent in various fields be it archery, acrobatics, dancing, skipping through fire or walking on nails and playing with death itself.

Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 11:45 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

India's Got Talent 10 All Set To Premiere on July 29

Mumbai: One of the most watched reality shows of the country, 'India's Got Talent' is all ready to embark on a power-packed Season 10. As the countdown begins, excitement, adrenaline and adventure are brewing with participants from all walks of life preparing to showcase their talents on July 29 with Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and Badshah acting as judges.

From singers, dancers, magicians, acrobats, and more, the stage of 'India's Got Talent' will be filled with superb talent as contestants perform the unbelievable, bedazzling audiences and judges alike. The panel of judges, renowned for their expertise in various fields, adds an extra element of excitement. This season of the show is set to be a rollercoaster of emotions and hardcore talent showcasing the best of India's undiscovered gems.

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

In the new promo of the upcoming season on social media, we see a display of some exceptional talent in various fields be it archery, acrobatics, dancing, skipping through fire or walking on nails and playing with death itself.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The caption of the promo reads: "Apne talent se India banega duniya ka dhruv taara, aur gunj uthega vijay vishwa hunar humaara! Dekhiye #IndiasGotTalent 29th July se, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

'India's Got Talent Season 10' will premiere on July 29, 2023. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani, the show will air every Saturday and Sunday on Sony TV.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded