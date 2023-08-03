trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643851
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
SHILPA SHETTY

India's Got Talent 10: Shilpa Shetty Left Speechless by 95-year-old contestant Bhagwani Devi

95-year-old Bhagwani Devi appears on India's Got Talent and delivers an amazing performance leaving the judges amazed. 

Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 12:03 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

India's Got Talent 10: Shilpa Shetty Left Speechless by 95-year-old contestant Bhagwani Devi Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress and judge of India's Got Talent season 10, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was left 'speechless' by the passion of 95-year-old shot putter Bhagwani Devi, saying she is 'amazed' by her zest for life. Bhagwani Devi from Haryana has kept everyone at the edge of their seats, as she attempted to set a new benchmark in the Guinness World Record with ease, leaving the judges - Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Badshah spellbound.
 
Shilpa said: "At the age of 95, you have marked a century. I'm just amazed by your zest for life. I wish this is the same for us as well at that age."

Vikas Dagar, who is Bhagwani Devi's grandson, and also her coach said, "Dadi's participation in India's Got Talent at the age of 95 is a testament to the dreams of millions of Indian women who dare to put their dreams into action. Her dedication to maintaining an active lifestyle and staying physically fit has enabled her to take on this remarkable challenge of attempting the Guinness World Record for oldest shot put thrower. It was an incredible experience, being on the stage of India's Got Talent and my dadi inspires others to embrace their dreams and discover the strength to achieve the extraordinary."
 
With the credo of 'Vijayi Vishwa Hunar Humhara', the first week of this international format has already garnered appreciation for its visually spectacular acts and the unique skills demonstrated by the participants.


Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train