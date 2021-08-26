International Dog Day 2021: Celebrate with your furry BFF watching dog-friendly movies all day on &flix!

Mumbai: Blessed are those who have dogs because they make superb friends who never complain, give you the love and attention like no one else and are a great support buddy. Be it a good day or a bad one, you know you’re coming home to a furry fluff ball of joy and excitement.

Whether it’s the cuddling, scratching or the warmth, we build an attachment to them like family. Lighten up your mood this Thursday, 26th August on International Dog Day and treat yourself to a variety of dog-friendly movies starting 11 AM all day long on &flix.

Academy Award-winning feature Up narrates the adventures of 78-year-old Carl Fredricksen on a journey to fulfil a lifelong dream. Tying thousands of balloons to his house, he flies away to the South American wilderness. But his worst nightmare comes true when he discovers a stowaway aboard joined by a loyal companion dog named Kevin. Unexpected and dangerous debacles land them in a soup of trouble.

Nominated for an Academy and a Golden Globe Award for best animation feature, the film Bolt centres on a dog named Bolt who, having spent his entire life on the set of a television series, thinks that he has superpowers.

When he believes that his human owner, Penny, has been kidnapped, he sets out on a cross-country journey to rescue her. While reality might seem much different like ‘reel’ life, he is determined to get back to his owner though one way or the other. Other movies to enthral you with much fun and humour include BAFTA Award-winning animated film Coco, the Sci-fi action movie AXL and many more.

Experience unconditional love, unmatched loyalty and a whole lotta love with an all-day binge of the most dog-friendly movies this International Dog Day