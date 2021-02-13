Internet sensation Rohit Saraf makes an appeal to fans with a special message this Valentine’s Day!

Mumbai: This February 14, On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor Rohit Saraf, has come together with &PriveHD to bring his ‘Love’ and ‘Love for foreign films’ together.

In a fun-filled activity specially designed for movie lovers, Rohit Saraf has turned to the audience to help him out by showing him how to propose in a foreign language using any movie dialogue or a general proposal.

The activity is a part of &PriveHD’s new light-hearted campaign ‘ Prive World Box Office’ which brings must watch foreign films in 10 different languages, urging viewers to ‘Feel at home, no matter the language’.

This activity requires viewers to upload a reel of themselves on Instagram saying their favourite dialogue or proposal in a FOREIGN LANGUAGE with the hashtag #PriveWorldBoxOffice and tag @andprive in it. The best entries will get a chance to get a special Insta LIVE date on Valentine’s day with Rohit Saraf Himself.

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to brush up on your Foreign language skills to get a chance to make this valentine’s day extra special.