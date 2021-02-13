हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rohit saraf

Internet sensation Rohit Saraf makes an appeal to fans with a special message this Valentine’s Day!

The activity is a part of &PriveHD’s new light-hearted campaign 'Prive World Box Office' which brings must watch foreign films in 10 different languages, urging viewers to ‘Feel at home, no matter the language’. Rohit Saraf has turned to the audience to help him out by showing him how to propose in a foreign language.

Mumbai: This February 14, On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor Rohit Saraf, has come together with &PriveHD to bring his ‘Love’ and ‘Love for foreign films’ together.

In a fun-filled activity specially designed for movie lovers, Rohit Saraf has turned to the audience to help him out by showing him how to propose in a foreign language using any movie dialogue or a general proposal.

The activity is a part of &PriveHD’s new light-hearted campaign ‘ Prive World Box Office’ which brings must watch foreign films in 10 different languages, urging viewers to ‘Feel at home, no matter the language’.

This activity requires viewers to upload a reel of themselves on Instagram saying their favourite dialogue or proposal in a FOREIGN LANGUAGE with the hashtag #PriveWorldBoxOffice and tag @andprive in it. The best entries will get a chance to get a special Insta LIVE date on Valentine’s day with Rohit Saraf Himself.

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to brush up on your Foreign language skills to get a chance to make this valentine’s day extra special.

 

 

 

