Iqbal Khan to play con artist in new digital show

Actor Iqbal Khan will be seen as a con artist in an upcoming digital show titled "Ratri Ke Yatri".

New Delhi: Actor Iqbal Khan will be seen as a con artist in an upcoming digital show titled "Ratri Ke Yatri".

"'Ratri Ke Yatri' is an anthology series in which I am playing the role of a con artist. The show revolves around three individuals and how their lives change in a single night. I won't reveal much but it is a show that will definitely grasp your attention and win your heart," Iqbal told IANS.

Produced by Hungama Digital Media and Anil V Kumar Productions, "Ratri Ke Yatri" will be released soon on Hungama Play.

"Anil V Kumar is also a very close friend of mine. So, when he offered the role and when I read the script, I found myself totally in love with the originality of the story," he said.

Iqbal is a known face on television, thanks to his roles on shows such as "Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai" and "Chhoona Hai Aasmaan".

Talking about the content on the small screen, he shared: "With television content, there is limited scope for unique and experimental stories. 'Ratri Ke Yatri' is an extremely interesting concept and I am certain that the audience will love it as much as we did while making it."

