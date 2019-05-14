close

Iris Maity

Iris Maity set to enter 'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala'

"I will be entering the show as a doctor, who is also a single parent and the sole earning member of her family," she said.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji" actress Iris Maity will enter "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala" as a doctor. Her character will help in curing Sikander Singh Gill (actor Mohit Malik).

As per the current track of the show, Sikander's behaviour has been confusing his family members and Kullfi refuses to believe that he is her father, read a statement from StarPlus channel.

"I am really excited to be a part of the show. I am a fan of 'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala' and the team's work. Being associated with them gives me immense pleasure," Iris said in a statement. 

"I will be entering the show as a doctor, who is also a single parent and the sole earning member of her family," she said.

 

