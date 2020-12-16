हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bharti Singh

Is Bharti Singh back to work at The Kapil Sharma Show? Watch this goofy video to find out

In a video shared by Bharti Singh on Instagram, she and her co-star Kiku Sharda, dressed as their characters on the show, can be seen having a fun time.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/bharti.laughterqueen

New Delhi: Amid rumours of comedienne Bharti Singh being asked to quit ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, which her co-stars have vehemently denied, a video shared by the stand-up actress will put an end to the speculations, for sure.

In a video shared by Bharti on Instagram, she and her co-star Kiku Sharda, dressed as their characters on the show, can be seen having a fun time. Bharti is lip-syncing to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s ‘Care Ni Karda’ and smothering Kiku playfully.

Here is what Bharti posted.

 

Donning ethnic wear, Bharti shared a romantic Instagram reel today (December 16) for husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Bharti Singh was earlier thrown into the limelight after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her and Haarsh for possession of cannabis. However, the couple secured bail after spending a night in jail. Bharti and Haarsh have made certain public appearances since then. They were seen at singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s reception and also attended the wedding of choreographer Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh.

 

 

 

