Is Shalin's journey in 'Bigg Boss' that of a Phoenix, actor trends on Twitter for more than 24 hours!

New Delhi: The last few days weren't the best for Shalin Bhanot who had to, unfortunately, face the brunt of his controversial friendship with Tina.

Shalin started out on the show as a dark horse, known for his flamboyance, his physique, his camaraderie with every contestant & also the female attention he enjoyed but things soon began to go downhill as his friendship with Tina progressed who didn't quite like Shalin on a good note with everyone else.

Netizens have even gone ahead & compared Shalin's journey to that of Gautam Gulati who was also sidelined but went ahead to win the show as a one-man army. There was one time when Shalin consistently continued to trend on Twitter, a platform that gives a clear picture of who fans are rooting for.

Last night's episode saw Shalin finally taking a stand for himself & maintaining distance from Tina for the disrespect towards him. Fans went ahead & started a new trend on Twitter #RisingStarShalin with a whopping 20 thousand tweets in record time & counting.

He's journey has been quite noteworthy churning out maximum headlines this season. We see a winning material, do you?

Like a phoenix, will Shalin rise from the ashes, only time will tell.