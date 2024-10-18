Ishq Jabariya Actress Kamya Panjabi On Karwa Chauth: 'It Was After Meeting Shalabh That I Started Observing The Fast'

New Delhi: Karwa Chauth is a beautiful and cherished festival celebrated primarily by married women, symbolizing love, devotion, and the profound bond between partners. As the festival approaches, Kamya Panjabi, who plays Mohini in Sun Neo’s Ishq Jabariya, shares what this occasion means to her.

Speaking about Karwa Chauth, Kamya said, "Karwa Chauth holds a very special place in my heart, especially since I met Shalabh. It was after meeting him that I started observing the fast, and every year feels unique and memorable. I enjoy experimenting with different looks each year—whether it’s a lehenga, a Banarasi saree, or accessorising with a gajra.”

Recalling her memories, the Ishq Jabariya actress shared, “One of my fondest memories is from last year when I celebrated with my mother-in-law in Delhi. We both woke up early for sargi, and it was special because, with my busy schedule, I don’t often get to be in Delhi for Karwa Chauth. The atmosphere there is just so grand—the celebration is on another level.”

Sharing her plans for this year, Kamya added, “This year, due to my busy schedule shooting for Sun Neo’s Ishq Jabariya, I’ll be celebrating in Mumbai, but it will still be filled with love and emotions. Wishing everyone observing Karwa Chauth a happy and joyous celebration. May your day be filled with love and blessings!”

Kamya Panjabi is married to Shalabh Dang. In Ishq Jabariya, she portrays Mohini, the aunt of Aditya (played by Lakshay Khurana). The show airs on Sun Neo at 7:30 PM and tells the heartwarming love story of Gulki (Siddhi Sharma), a spirited young woman with big dreams who faces unforeseen challenges on her journey.

Tune in to Sun Neo to watch Ishq Jabariya, every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM