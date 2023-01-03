Ishq Mein Ghayal: Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh in romantic fantasy drama - What to expect!

New Delhi: The allure of forbidden love knows no boundaries nor reason. Can there be a happy ending for a heartfelt love story between werewolves and human being? COLORS ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’ is one such story that revolves around a courageous young girl Esha (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh) who shares a strong connection with two brothers; Veer (played by Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (played by Gashmeer Mahajani).

The two brothers happen to be werewolves and Esha is a human who gets on an arduous journey of love and heartbreak. Is the world ready to witness this one-of-a-kind love saga despite its hurdles? Flavoured with intense love, dilemmas, and danger, the romantic fantasy drama is all set to showcase a unique love triangle in the mystical town of Landsdale. Produced by Beyond Dreams, ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’ will air soon only on COLORS.

Talking about the show, viewers’ favourite actor Karan Kundrra says, “It is extremely delightful for me to make a comeback to the fiction genre on television with such a power-packed show. I’ll be doing a fantasy drama, a genre that has always intrigued me and I’m glad that I’m joining forces with COLORS for Ishq Mein Ghayal. My fans are going to see me in a completely different avatar as there are so many layers to Veer’s persona that I am set to bring alive on screen.”

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ fame, Gashmeer Mahajani says, “After doing an incredible show such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, I was looking for some compelling opportunities that would bring forth my acting skills again to the table and that’s when ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’ came my way. The show has an interesting mix of mysticism, romance, and drama which makes it a complete package of entertainment for viewers. I hope my fans and viewers would shower their love and support like always.”

About the show, popular actor Reem Shaikh says, “COLORS has been a crucial part of my life and career as I started my journey with the brand almost a decade ago and have done Ishq Mein Marjawaan just recently. Coming back to the channel with yet another exciting show ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’ is nothing less than a blessing to me. I’m looking forward to working with great actors such as Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani. We are having a gala time shooting for the show in Uttarakhand and hope the viewers would enjoy the show as much as we are enjoying working on it.”

Stay tuned for more updates on COLORS!