'Ishqbaaaz' actress Surbhi Chandna 'reels to Thunder', dance video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actress Surbhi Chandna, who is known for portraying lead roles in superhit daily soaps like 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Qubool Hai' and others has set Instagram on fire with her reel debut.

Surbhi can be seen dancing to 'Thunder' and her fun moves are being liked by the fans. Watch it here:

After the government banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, social networking site Instagram introduced a new feature - Reels which enable the user to make small videos similar to TikTok.

Many celebs are making their debut on Instagram Reels and it has become an instant hit.

Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna was first seen in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' back in 2009. She also featured in 'Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi'.

However, it was in 2014 in Zee TV's Qubool Hai that she was noticed and received appreciation for portraying a deaf character brilliantly on-screen. Her lead role in 'Ishqbaaaz' opposite Nakuul Mehta won her several awards including the Indian Television Academy Award, Asian Viewers Television Award, Gold Award and Lions Gold Award.

She was seen in the spin-off of 'Ishqbaaaz' titled Dil Boley Oberoi in 2017. Surbhi as Dr Ishani Arora in 'Sanjivani' opposite Namit Khanna was appreciated by the viewers.

Not many know that Surbhi was seen in Vidya Balan starrer 'Bobby Jasoos' as well.