'Ishqbaaz' actress Niti Taylor engaged to boyfriend Parikshit Bawa - See pics

New Delhi: Television actress Niti Taylor got engaged to her boyfriend Parikshit Bawa on Monday. She announced her engagement with a loved-up post, which was followed by a picture from the ceremony.

"We decided on FOREVER. On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness, I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED!" she wrote.

"We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives... #PARTITAYLES," Niti further added.

For the engagement party, the couple opted tp twin in green outfits. "To love laughter and happily ever after," she captioned the post.

Their official photographer also shared pictures from the ceremony.

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Niti and Parikshit from their friends and colleagues from the industry.

Niti debuted in the industry with 'Pyaar Ka Bandhan' in 2009. She, however, shot to fame through her role in 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan', opposite Parth Samthaan. Niti and Parth were also reportedly dated for a while.

She was recently seen in 'Ishqbaaaz' and also appeared in a music video titled 'Cappuccino' opposite Abhishek Verma.