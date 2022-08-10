New Delhi: ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to announce the birth of their first child. “It’s a BOY,” they captioned the post with heart emojis. The couple shared a poster on their Instagram handle announcing that it’s a boy along with a throwback picture from their maternity shoot.

As soon as they shared the news on social media, friends from the industry started sharing congratulatory messages for the couple. “Wohhhooooo congratulations guys loads of love to the little one. See you super soon,” television actress Shiny Doshi commented with heart emojis. “Congratulations,” added Tina Dutta and Drashti Dhami.

Not just their friends, but even the fans started showering their love on the couple. “I still can't believe it feel like a beautiful dream congratulations babies,” commented one fan. “Congratulations Viraj...,” added another with heart and fire emojis.

“All of God’s grace in one tiny face,” new mom Vinny Arora Dhoopar commented on the post.

The couple first met on the sets of ‘Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg’ in 2009 and got married in 2016. In April this year, the duo announced that they were expecting their first child.

On the work front, Dheeraj Arora will be seen in ‘Sherdil Shergil’ opposite ‘Ishqbaaz’ fame Surbhi Chandana. He will also appear in the new season of the reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa’. Vinny Arora was last seen in the web show ‘Pati Patni aur Who' as Surbhi. She had started her acting career with ‘Kasturi’ on Star Plus in the year 2007.