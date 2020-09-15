हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
It'll be interesting to watch the hero and villain romance: Hina Khan

 Hina Khan talks about being paired opposite the villain in her show and shares her excitement.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@realhinakhan

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan is soon becoming the most sought after face in the music scene in India after featuring in videos in different avatars. 

She recently shot for a dreamy and a fairtytale sequence with her 'Naagin' co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar amidst the pandemic and it is going to be a treat to the fans of two of the most followed stars on social media to come together. What is interesting is to watch the actors who've played diametrically opposite roles in their last outing come together to romance in song titled 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', which released today.

In times when casting directors often find it feasible to pick the hit lead pairs to do romantic numbers, Hina talks about being paired opposite the villain in her show and shares her excitement.

"The best part was that the music producers wanted to cast on the basis of our chemistry, despite me playing the protagonist in 'Naagin' & Dheeraj has a grey shade as the antagonist but we have a twisted attraction between the two of us which they liked & we're leaning towards. We just finished 'Naagin' and this came along so it was exciting," Hina said.

Talking about shooting during a pandemic, "Though like everyone else, I was aware of the precautions to be taken but was also nervous for the virus has been looming over our heads and the end doesn't look in sight. So the show must go on. We took all the necessary precautions and shot it. Also, I'm glad as a video shoot creates an opportunity for many wage earners and it can keep their lights running."
 

