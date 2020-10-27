It's Farah Khan vs kids on Junior MasterChef Australia - Watch

New Delhi: Junior MasterChef Australia is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and the buzz is palpable. Farah Khan and her kids Diva, Anya and Czar took up the challenge to replicate one of the judges' acclaimed dishes by a junior chef from the show and it doesn’t end too well.

On Junior MasterChef Australia, 14 young chefs showcase their exemplary culinary skills to whip some home-style favourite foods to the most exquisite delicacies under the guidance of mentors Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen.

Farah Khan created one of the most loved Indian street foods for her children who acted as judges. While Farah has won accolades for her talent and passion in the movie industry, she sure needs a hand in the culinary industry as her kids show a thumbs down to her recreated dish.

After failing the challenge, Farah Khan said "Having 3 children myself, cooking never felt like a child's play. But these budding and talented young chefs of Junior MasterChef Australia made it look like one. In a span of a few episodes, they created a palette of mesmerizing yet drool-worthy food, it almost made me jump on the screen. So, I took the challenge with my kids and tried to recreate one of their dishes, and in my kids' opinion, it wasn't even close to the original masterpiece. I’ve always been a big fan of the MasterChef franchise and Junior MasterChef Australia is not only an inspiration for kids but adults too."