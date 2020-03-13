It's time to put your curiosities at ease as &PrivéHD premieres the dark comedy 'To Dust'

An unusual story of comedy/drama, 'To Dust' is one film that explores the other side of dark comedy through the lens of a grieving widower. &PrivéHD, the premium destination for nuanced cinema, is set to premiere, To Dust on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1 PM and 9 PM.

Available with the Zee Prime English HD Pack, the channel encourages viewers to explore the unheard and the uncommon Privé Premieres all through March.

Written and directed by Shawn Snyder in his debut feature film, 'To Dust' features the Golden Globe nominee Matthew Broderick along with Géza Röhrig in lead roles. The comedy-drama garnered acclaim with its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival followed by screenings at the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival and the Hamptons International Film Festival.

The film is a comedic take on the life of Shmuel (Géza Röhrig), a Hasidic cantor from Upstate New York who is distraught by the untimely death of his wife Rivkah. He struggles to find religious solace, while secretly obsessing over how her body will decay. Soon, disturbing and haunted by visions of Rivkah's decomposing corpse take over his mind leading him to a covert partnership with Albert (Matthew Broderick), a local community college biology professor. Together, the two embark on a darkly comic and increasingly literal undertaking into the underworld.

With multiple horrendous experiments and extensive forensic research, the two risk it all to get to the bottom of the mystery. Will their misadventures bring them the answers they desperately seek?

This March, witness mesmerizing tales unfold the unheard with back-to-back Privé Premieres on Saturdays at 1 PM and 9 PM.

