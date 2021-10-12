हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh

‘I've idolised Big B, SRK, Salman Khan since childhood,’ reveals Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh confesses of being mesmerized by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar while growing up.

‘I&#039;ve idolised Big B, SRK, Salman Khan since childhood,’ reveals Ranveer Singh
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh shared that while growing up, he was mesmerised by on-screen personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, among others, who have all successfully hosted TV shows and entertained the whole of India.

"Iconic mainstream Hindi film heroes like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have all connected with and captivated the nation through their television shows. I've idolised them since childhood and closely followed their journey," says Ranveer.

Ranveer is all set to host his first television show 'Big Picture'. He feels it will help him connect with a larger audience.

The actor said, "I always recognised the fact that they garnered an immense amount of love from people for their charismatic turns on the television screen. I have a great opportunity here with the Big Picture to connect with the youth of India as well as the entire Indian family audience.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

"I hope I can continue the grand legacy of the mainstream men of Hindi cinema on national television."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's '83', which recreates India's historic World Cup Cricket win in 1983, as well as Rohit Shetty's comedy film 'Cirkus' and action drama 'Sooryavanshi'.

He is also prepping for his role in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', directed by Divyang Thakkar.

