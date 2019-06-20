IVenture- a Zee TV Singapore initiative curated for the entrepreneur community

IVenture is an initiative of Zee TV Singapore aimed at engaging the entrepreneurial community and providing them with an accelerated learning and networking platform. A chosen group of 40 entrepreneurs was invited to attend 2 days of IVenture Entrepreneurship Development Workshop conducted on 6th- 7th June 2019 at SP Jain School of Global Management, Singapore.

The program started with a month-long registration campaign wherein through a 360-degree media push, Zee received entries from over 100 businesses who shared their business concept, success stories and challenges.

A jury panel selected the top 40 businesses based on creativity and business USP, sustainability and other factors. In his welcome address, Mr Harish Goyal, CEO of Zee International Asia Pacific and Africa spoke about how we, at Zee, do things differently, live and breathe the entrepreneurial spirit.

The workshop was curated by our Knowledge Partners- Facebook, Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), Startup O and SP Jain School of Global Management.

This concluded with a felicitation ceremony where the guest of honour, Mr. Ninad Deshpande, Deputy High Commissioner of India in Singapore expressed his gratitude saying, "These entrepreneurs are not only contributing to Singapore but also giving back to India and these two countries complement each other because India can provide the scale for their projects and Singapore can be their sandbox to run these experiments."

