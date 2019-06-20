close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IVenture

IVenture- a Zee TV Singapore initiative curated for the entrepreneur community

A jury panel selected the top 40 businesses based on creativity and business USP, sustainability and other factors. 

IVenture- a Zee TV Singapore initiative curated for the entrepreneur community

IVenture is an initiative of Zee TV Singapore aimed at engaging the entrepreneurial community and providing them with an accelerated learning and networking platform. A chosen group of 40 entrepreneurs was invited to attend 2 days of IVenture Entrepreneurship Development Workshop conducted on 6th- 7th June 2019 at SP Jain School of Global Management, Singapore.

The program started with a month-long registration campaign wherein through a 360-degree media push, Zee received entries from over 100 businesses who shared their business concept, success stories and challenges.

A jury panel selected the top 40 businesses based on creativity and business USP, sustainability and other factors. In his welcome address, Mr Harish Goyal, CEO of Zee International Asia Pacific and Africa spoke about how we, at Zee, do things differently, live and breathe the entrepreneurial spirit.

The workshop was curated by our Knowledge Partners- Facebook, Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), Startup O and SP Jain School of Global Management.

This concluded with a felicitation ceremony where the guest of honour, Mr. Ninad Deshpande, Deputy High Commissioner of India in Singapore expressed his gratitude saying, "These entrepreneurs are not only contributing to Singapore but also giving back to India and these two countries complement each other because India can provide the scale for their projects and Singapore can be their sandbox to run these experiments."
 

Tags:
IVentureZee TV Singaporeentrepreneur community
Next
Story

ALTBalaji show cast attack: Thane cops nab 3 accused

Must Watch

PT2M35S

Watch: Rahul gandhi busy with his mobile phone during President's address in parliament