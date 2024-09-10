Advertisement
GOATS

Jacqueline Fernandez And Neil Nitin Mukesh To Star In 'GOATS' Series

Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh will star in the upcoming musical youth drama series 'GOATS'.

|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 05:30 PM IST|Source: ANI
Jacqueline Fernandez And Neil Nitin Mukesh To Star In 'GOATS' Series (Image: @jacquelienefernandez/Instagram)

Mumbai: Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh are all to headline the much-anticipated multi-starrer series 'GOATS'. Makers on Tuesday unveiled the logo.

Taking to Instagram, makers treated fans with the series logo.

Along with the logo, the post read, "The ultimate war of music and dance is about to begin. Get ready to tune into greatness with our brand-new series! G.O.A.Ts, coming soon on JioCinemaPremium.Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Neil Nitin Mukesh will be making his OTT series debut.

This musical youth drama promises to deliver a compelling narrative with a unique blend of drama and intrigue. The series will stream on JioCinema

The series will have a musical setting and will feature a rivalry between Jacqueline and Neil.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma , the star-studded cast includes Jacqueline Fernandez , Neil Nitin Mukesh , Boman Irani , Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar in the lead, along with Bhavin Bhanushali , Anusha Mani, Kunwar Amar , Santana Roach , Yukti Tareja , and Arnav Maggo .

Apart from this, Jacqueline will share screen space with actor Sonu Sood in their upcoming film 'Fateh'.

'Fateh', which marks Sonu Sood's debut as a director, will delve into the real-life instances of cybercrime. The film is made under the banner of Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.
The movie will hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

