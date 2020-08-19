James Corden returns with The Late Late Show season 6 only on Zee Café

New Delhi: Riding high and mighty with the success of its previous seasons, it's truly a laugh riot with mass entertainer and host James Corden who promises nothing short of the silliest, stupidest and fun-packed talk show with some of your most favourite celebrities. Tune in to a newer in-house quarantined session in Season 6 of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Catch exciting episodes of Golden Globe award winning actress Rachel Brosnahan on Tuesday, 18th August followed by Bafta award winning cult comedies queen of all time Jamie Lee Curtis along with professional basketball star JJ Redick on Wednesday, 19th August.

Recognised for exemplary performances in a slew of roles in the past decade, Emmy Award winner Brian Cox will be joined live by musician/composer Tim Minchin in the episode airing on Thursday, 20th August. Adding to the roster of successful comedians on the show, 'We're The Millers' and 'Horrible Bosses' co-star Jason Sudeikis will be the guest star for the final episode of this week on Friday, 21st August. That's not all, adding to the quarantine miss, these stars will be backed by a lively musical performance by various artists in this virtual talk show airing weeknights at 11 only on Zee Café.

Stay tuned as A-Listers discuss their lockdown diaries in The Late Late Show S6 with James Corden weeknights at 11 only on Zee Café.