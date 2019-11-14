close

Naagin 4

Jasmin Bhasin joins 'Naagin 4', Ekta Kapoor welcomes new entrant with a fresh promo—Watch

The show first began in 2015 and has seen three successful seasons so far. 

New Delhi: After announcing Nia Sharma as one of the leads in 'Naagin 4', television czarina Ekta Kapoor welcomed another new entrant to the show. Popular face Jasmin Bhasin, who earned viewer's love with 'Dil Se Dil Tak'' will now turn Naagin on the small-screens.

Ekta shared a fresh promo, welcoming Bhasin to the world of Naagin 4. She wrote: Welcome to the world of Nagins @jasminbhasin2806 . @jasminbhasin2806 in and as NAGIN Bhagya ka zehreela Khel ....

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erkrek (@ektaravikapoor) on

'Naagin' is a supernatural thriller where serpents form the basic plot. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show first began in 2015 and has seen three successful seasons so far. Ever since the makers announced, season 4, speculation over its cast started doing the rounds.

Mouni Roy earned massive recognition for playing Naagin on the show along with Adaa Khan.

In season 4, as of now Nia Sharma's name has been confirmed. With Jasmin coming on board, looks like this time it's going to be an all-new cast.

 

