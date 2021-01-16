Jasmin Bhasin's exit was not shocking, it was disappointing: Rohit Choudhary

Mumbai: Even someone who is not an ardent follower of "Bigg Boss" was shocked to hear "Tashan-e-Ishq" and "Naagin 4" fame actress Jasmin Bhasin's eviction from the reality show. But actor-producer Rohit Choudhary, who will soon be seen in the Marathi film "Aamdar Nivas", said it was disappointing for him.

"The last nomination was a big shock in itself. Four strong contestants - Jasmin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Aly Goni were nominated, and one of them had to leave. I am sure it must have been a tough fight between Abhinav and Jasmin, and her eviction was not a shock for me. It was disappointing. I feel she is someone who gave her best throughout the show and she could have done well. Abhinav should thank his stars because nobody has been so lucky in the show ever," he said.

His good friend Manu Punjabi had entered the ongoing season as a challenger, but he came out due to some medical issue. Rohit mentioned that the show is about to end soon, so he would advise Manu to not re-enter the show.

He said, "I loved the way Manu Punjabi entered the show. He became a captain in no time, and he was playing well. But he had to come out due to some medical issue, and I don't think he should go back now. There is nothing much left in the show, also it will get wrapped up soon, so I feel going back won't be the right thing to do. But he is such a good player that I am sure 'Bigg Boss' will call him in other seasons."

Rohit also spoke about other challengers like Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan, and said, "Rakhi is still entertaining, but I don't know what Arshi is doing. Neither she takes a stand, nor she speaks up in support of her friends. She just picks up unnecessary issues of her own, which does not look nice at all. As far as the show is concerned, I don't even see them in the top four, forget about winning."

Though this season has been called one of the slowest and less entertaining seasons of the reality show, Rohit feels this season had its ups and downs. He said, "I don't think the ongoing season is the worst of all. Yes, it is disappointing because the audience's expectations are always high as far as the show is concerned. There have been some really slow moments and some very entertaining ones, it has been a mix actually."

"I guess there is a lot left in the show and it has become quite entertaining of late. I am enjoying it now, and I am hopeful that in the coming weeks it will become even more interesting," Rohit signed off.