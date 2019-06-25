close

Jay Bhanushali Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are enjoying parenthood to the fullest - Pics

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@mahhivij

New Delhi: Parents-to-be Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are having the best time of their lives. We often chance upon pictures of the couple celebrating parenthood and one such post was recently shared by Jay, in which he wrote about a 'man's role as a father'.

Posting an adorable collage of himself and pregnant wife Mahhi, Jay said, "A man's role as a father doesn't begin when the child is born, it starts when the mother is pregnant #justrealized #father #parenthood."

Here's the picture he shared.

"Moments," wrote Mahhi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Moments  @ijaybhanushali

A post shared by Mahhi Jaybhanushali (@mahhivij) on

Jay and Mahhi are already parents to a son and a daughter, whom they had adopted. This will be the couple's first biological child. They got married in 2011. 

Jay and Mahhi announced about her pregnancy in May with a cute post, in which they wrote, "9 months of pain, but a lifetime of gain. 9 months of sickness, but a lifetime of happiness. 9 months of pregnancy, the beginning of our legacy. Thank you @mahhivij announcing our 1st production together COMING SOON 2019."

Both Jay and Mahhi are big names in the TV industry. Jay debuted in films in 2014 with 'Hate Story 2' and was later seen in Sunny Leone's 'Ek Paheli Leela'. 

