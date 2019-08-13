close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali would love to be a father of girl

Jay Bhanushali and his wife and actress Mahhi Vij are expecting their first child together. The couple is already parents to two children, whom they had adopted.

Jay Bhanushali would love to be a father of girl
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor-host Jay Bhanushali says he has no preference when it comes to the gender of his unborn child but hopes his wife and actress Mahhi Vij, who is expecting their first child together, delivers a baby girl.

The actors are already parents to two children, whom they had adopted.

"No relationship in the world can match the sanity of a father-daughter relationship and I wish that when my wife gives birth to a baby, she is a baby girl. 

"I have no preference as such and it is not that I won't like if a baby boy is born but I admire this bond and since I have had a father-son connect with my father, now when I have a child, I want a daughter so that I can experience this too," Jay said during shooting of an episode of reality show "Superstar Singer".

Jay also said in today's time, even daughters are no less and his wife Mahhi still takes care of her parents the same way as she used to before her marriage. 

The couple had taken to photo-sharing site Instagram in May to announce they were going to have a baby.

Tags:
Jay BhanushaliMahhi VijJay Bhanushali Mahhi Vij
Next
Story

Kumkum Bhagya August 13, 2019 episode preview: Abhi misses Pragya

Must Watch

PT55S

Breaking: BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar accused in Unnao case charges in Delhi court