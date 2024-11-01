Jaya Bhattacharya On Diwali: I Used To Enjoy Bursting Crackers, But That Changed Once I began Working With Animals

New Delhi: Jaya Bhattacharya, known for her impactful role as Urmila in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, shares her cherished memories and personal reflections on celebrating Diwali. With a deep-rooted love for tradition, Jaya emphasises Diwali’s significance, blending nostalgia with a heartfelt call for mindful celebrations that focus on love, positivity, and harmony with nature.

Reflecting on Diwali’s importance, Jaya Bhattacharya said, “Lighting diyas and illuminating the whole house is the best part of Diwali for me. Being a Bengali, we also celebrate Kali Puja on this day, so it’s a double celebration for us. When I was in Lucknow, our Diwali preparations included kheel, lava, lai, batashas, and sweet potato toys. I don’t find all of those items here, but whatever I can find, I buy for Diwali and offer to Mother Lakshmi.”

Recalling childhood memories of the festival, the Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya actress shared, “As a child, I was only allowed to burst phuljharis or pencil sparklers, as I was the only child and my parents were very protective. Even though I’d buy mirchis, bombs, and anars, my parents would always hand them over to the boys in the neighbourhood to burst for me. I hated it and resented those boys for lighting my crackers! One Diwali, when I was in 10th grade and staying at my nani’s place without my parents, I bought a ladhi and took out all the mirchis. I lit each one with a candle and threw them, just like I’d seen the boys do. Then my father walked in—I got a scolding I’ll never forget! But he eventually said, ‘You’re grown up—just be careful.’”

Diwali, however, isn’t the same for Jaya anymore. The seasoned actress explained, “I used to enjoy bursting crackers, but that changed once I began working with animals. The noise from crackers is far more intense for them; what we hear is amplified fivefold, especially for dogs, whose hearing is much more sensitive than ours. And the pollution from crackers can be terrible for people with asthma. Tragically, some people even tie crackers to animals’ tails, causing them immense distress. For me, Diwali is about lighting up the world and bringing in positive energy. It’s not about loud crackers, noise, or pollution. Diwali means positivity, happiness, good food, meeting friends and loved ones, sharing gifts, and having fun.”

