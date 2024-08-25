Jaya Bhattacharya Reflects On Childhood Janmashtami Traditions And Current Celebrations

Janmashtami, the festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birth, holds deep significance for actress Jaya Bhattacharya, known for her role as Urmila in Sun Neo's show 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya'. As the festival approaches, Jaya shares her memories, love for the festival, and her plans for this year.

Reminiscing about her childhood in Lucknow, Jaya fondly recalls how Janmashtami was all about joy and creativity. “We used to create jhankis (decorative displays) using colored sawdust to make scenes, similar to what people do during Ganpati festivals,” she shared. One of her fondest memories involves the traditional sweet panjiri, made of whole wheat flour and nuts. “We would eat it with such fun, taking big handfuls and blowing it out of our mouths while saying ‘phoo phaa’, creating a playful mess and thoroughly enjoying ourselves.” The celebrations continued all night, with the Jan Ka Utsav at midnight followed by singing and dancing.

Jaya feels that today’s Janmashtami festivities lack the same charm. “Things feel so artificial and rushed now. Back then, every household or group of families would come together to make jhankis,” she reflected.

For this year’s Janmashtami, Jaya will be celebrating on the set of 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya'. “We are already preparing for a special episode,” she shared, adding that her work is a form of prayer.

Quoting Lord Krishna from the Bhagavad Gita, she explained, "I focus on performing my duties without worrying about the outcomes.” Jaya also emphasized her natural inclination to help others, which she believes is a trait passed down through her family.

'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' is a touching family drama centered around Vaishnavi, an orphan who worships Chhathi Maiyya as her mother. The show emphasizes the triumph of good over evil and the power of faith, with a cast featuring Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda Dahal, and Ashish Dixit. It airs on Sun Neo, Monday through Saturday at 7 PM.