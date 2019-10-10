Jenna Dewan to host dating show

Los Angeles: Actress Jenna Dewan will be hosting a dating show titled "Flirty Dancing".

Dewan has been announced as the emcee for "Flirty Dancing," a new dancing-dating hybrid show coming to Fox. The show, based on the UK format, is set to premiere in winter 2019, reports variety.com.

The setup for "Flirty Dancing" sees two complete strangers learn half of a dance routine, then meet up for the first time on a blind date where they will then dance together without saying a word.

In a twist on the original format, the US adaptation will feature singles performing a different choreographed dance with two potential love interests, before choosing the one with whom they have the strongest connection.

"‘Flirty Dancing' is a truly unique format - it's unlike anything we've ever seen before. It's fun, fresh and romantic, and broadens the dating format far beyond its traditional boundaries," said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at FoxEntertainment.

Talking about Dewan, Wade said: "Jenna is our dream host. She knows all about how powerful connection and chemistry can be on the dance floor. So there really is no one better to help guide these singles in their search for love."

Other than her competition show hosting, Dewan recently starred in the film "The Wedding Year" and in the anthology film "Berlin, I Love You."