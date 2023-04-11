topStoriesenglish2593731
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
JENNIFER ANISTON

Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Let 'Feelings Play Out' During 'Friends' Filming

Friends TV Show: Jennifer and David were fresh-faced stars when the world watched as their on-off relationship evolve over the seasons.

Last Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 02:40 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Let 'Feelings Play Out' During 'Friends' Filming

Los Angeles: They could've been each other's Lobsters! 'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are the Hollywood couple everyone would have loved to have seen hook up off-screen. However, despite the 'Friends' stars' apparent crushing on each other, it just never materialised - and instead they "let their feelings play out" on screen, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

That's the thoughts of Jennifer, 54, who has further opened up on the pair's relationship in the 1990s. They both confessed that they could have made a go of things if circumstances were different, but the timing just never fit.

'Mirror.co.uk' further states that, while chatting on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', Jennifer discussed her crush on David, who played on-screen on-off lover Ross Geller. Hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest asked the actress how she dealt with her feelings at the time. She responded: "We just let it play out on TV".

And when Seacrest further probed on the subject, he asked if the pair's first kiss was ever caught on camera. "Yes," was the response, before she gushed "it was quite enjoyable actually" after Ripa asked if it was weird.

Jennifer and David were fresh-faced stars when the world watched as their on-off relationship evolve over the seasons.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?