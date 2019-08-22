Jennifer Winget to return as Maya Mehrotra with Beyhadh 2, asks fans to 'brace themselves'

New Delhi: The wait is finally over! Actress Jennifer Winger, who gave a stellar performance and received massive appreciation for her role as Maya Mehrotra in romantic-thriller 'Beyhadh', is all set to return to television as she officially announced that she is going to be a part of the second season of the show.

Jennifer took to Instagram on Wednesday and asked her fans to brace themselves for a crazy ride. "No points for guessing what the three of us have been up to. *Hint Hint* Damn right we're cooking up a crazy-ier storm! 'Brace yourselves for #Beyhadh2. Bringing crazy back!!" she wrote, along with a picture with the team.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that actor Viraf Patel of 'Ek Boond Ishq' fame will return as the lead protagonist opposite Jennifer in the new season. 'Beyhadh 2' will reportedly be produced by Prateek Sharma who is currently producing 'Sufiyana Pyaar Mera' and 'Bahu Begum'.

Jennifer's first brush with acting came in quite early as a child artiste in Bollywood movies like 'Akele Hum Akele Tum' and 'Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya' starring classic actress Manisha Koirala and noted star Arvind Swami back in 2000. She also acted in 'Kuch Naa Kaho', Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat to name a few

At the age of 12, she starred in television serial 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' and later went on to do shows like 'Kkusum', 'Kkoi Dil Mein Hai', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Kahin To Hoga', 'Dill Mill Gayye' and 'Teri Meri Love Stories' amongst several others.

She also featured as the female lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's television show 'Saraswatichandra' where she played Kumud Desai. What followed after this hit TV soap was 'Beyhadh' and 'Bepannaah' which gave her immense stardom and fan love.

Jennifer enjoys a massive 8 million followers on Instagram and is considered to be one of the most revered telly actresses around. She has also been listed among the top 50 sexiest women by Eastern Eye.