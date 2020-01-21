Jennifer Winget: Web is a challenging medium for actors

Mumbai: Actress Jennifer Winget, who has a pivotal role in her debut web series "Code M", says she would like to explore the digital platform more often because she finds the medium challenging and exciting.

"The web is a challenging medium and at the same time it offers an actor ample room to experiment with versatile roles. There are fewer restrictions here, so actors can express themselves to the fullest," Jennifer told IANS.

The show produced by Ekta Kapoor also features Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor.

In the show, Jennifer played a lawyer. "My character of Monica brought me closer to understanding what our soldiers go through on a daily basis. I experienced extreme conditions, levels of physical endurance, and realised how tough it is to spend so much time away from one's family, as well as the ambiguity of not knowing if you will live to see another day. These thoughts have occurred to me before I was distant from these feelings until I put myself in their shoes. You don't get such opportunities often in life and I'm very grateful to Ekta and Samar Khan to bring ‘Code M' to me."

Starting her career on television with the show "Shaka Laka Boom Boom", the actress gained popularity with shows such as "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", "Saraswatichandra", "Beyhadh" and "Bepannah". She has also appeared in films as "Akele Hum Akele Tum", "Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat", and "Kuch Naa Kaho".

Asked which medium was her favourite, Jennifer said: "I love what I do, and everything I pick is because it excites me, be it on TV or in film or the digital space."

"Code M" is streaming on the OTT platforms Alt Balaji and ZEE5.