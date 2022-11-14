'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' star Gashmeer Mahajani continued to rehearse despite suffering from dengue!

New Delhi: Gashmeer Mahajani, a popular TV actor can currently be seen winning hearts with his amazing dance performances in 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.' He has managed to impress his fans as well as the judges right since his very first performance on the reality show.

The talented actor has been working very hard for the show and is putting his best foot forward for every performance.

However, we have learned that Gashmeer recently fell sick and was down with dengue for a week.

A source informs, "He was recently diagnosed with dengue and it was bad as he became very weak and suffered from lack of energy and severe headache. Instead of taking a rest, he did not stop working on his dance performance. He has the fighting spirit and desire to always work hard. Even though he was advised to stay home and rest, he gathered all his energy and gave his best."

When we contacted him, Mahajani confirmed the news and said, "Yes, it’s true. I was diagnosed with dengue. Once I commit myself to something, I cannot rest under any circumstance. I am very committed towards my work and I believe in giving my best. I am really overwhelmed with the support and love I have received through this show."

The situation is quite alarming in India with the rapid rise in dengue cases. Even Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently diagnosed with dengue. In his absence, Karan Johar took over the hosting duty in 'Bigg Boss 16'.