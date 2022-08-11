Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: OG Madhuri Dixit shakes a leg in new promo- WATCH

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most loved television dance reality shows ever. It has not only entertained the Indian audience but has been able to carve out a special space in their hearts. The show, which first aired in the year 2006, has had eminent celebrities grace its stage, showcasing their dancing talent.

The colors tv on thursday, dropped the new promo for the 10th season of the show which will be returning to the small screen after a gap of 5 years. The caption on the official instagram page of the channel read, "Madhuri Dixit aur Amruta Khanvilkar aa gaye hain lekar kuch aise dance moves, jo majboor kar dengey aapko bhi to join them and groove!"

The promo features evergreen Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and beautiful Marathi actress Amruta Khanvilkar grooving together to a beat.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be judged by filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nora Fatehi.

The programme will air every Saturday and Sunday beginning on 3rd of September.