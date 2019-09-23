close

Julia Garner

Julia Garner beats GoT stars to win first Emmy

While accepting the trophy, she said she wished that it was made of chocolate so she could share it with others.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actress Julia Garner beat "Game of Thrones" stars, including Sophie Turner, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, to win her first Emmy in Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category at the 2019 Emmy awards here.

The first-time Emmy nominee was in contention with Gwendoline Christie ("Game of Thrones"), Headey ("Game of Thrones"), Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve"), Turner ("Game of Thrones") and Williams ("Game of Thrones").

She won it for her character of a complex young woman Ruth Langmore, who gets involved in a money-laundering scheme and a drug cartel along with Jason Bateman's character.

While accepting the trophy, she said she wished that it was made of chocolate so she could share it with others.

"This looks like a piece of chocolate and I want to give a piece to everyone that has been involved in my life," said the actress.

She thanked Bateman, calling him "a guiding light through the beginning".

"I love playing Ruth so much. Every single day I feel so lucky to be doing this. I'll remember this forever," she added.

During the award gala, Bateman also got an Emmy in Directing for a Drama Series category for "Ozark".

"Wow. That is something," said Bateman, going on to thank the cast, crew and his family.

 

 

