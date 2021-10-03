'Jungle main hoga Dangal' as 'Apsara' Mouni Roy to kick-start ‘Bigg Boss 15’

New Delhi: The wait is finally over as one of the biggest reality shows is finally here. ‘Bigg Boss’ is back with its dashing show host Salman Khan and bring plenty of excitement, drama and entertainment. Over the last few weeks, the jungle theme has gotten the audience intrigued and ready to enjoy this season.

Amid the grim 'dangal' in the jungle, an 'apsara' will be descending from heaven to soothe and captivate everyone!

Mouni Roy aka ‘Naagin’ is ready to enthrall everyone in her gorgeous 'Apsara' avatar during the 'Bigg Boss' Grand Premiere!

In an aesthetically beautiful white dress, she will be performing on the hit number 'Raat Ka Nasha Abhi'.

Besides her sensational performance, she will also be engaging contestants to play a fun game called 'First Impressions'. In this game, the contestants will have to name three of their counterparts who are their least favourites.

Seems like Mouni will spark some fires in the jungle between the contestants even before they enter the house.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 15 went on floors on Saturday. While some contestants are yet to make their grand entry on the show, there were others who have already entered the show including - Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Sahil Shroff and Simba Nagpal among others.

This year’s theme of the show is a jungle and the contestants will get a survival kit for the initial days and will have to manage everything on their own.

You can catch episodes of Bigg Boss 15 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9:30 pm; as every season Salman Khan will feature on the show and interact with the contestants on weekends.

There will be many exciting faces entering the Bigg Boss 'mad house' such as Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Sahil Shroff and Pratik Sehajpal among others.