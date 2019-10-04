Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress Dipika Kakar hospitalised- Details inside

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Dipika Kakar, who is currently seen as the lead actress in Kahaan Hum Kahan Hum, is hospitalised.

Her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim took to Instagram to share a picture of Dipika from the hospital bed. He captioned it, "Bas ab jaldi theek ho jao yaar bachcha.. Pray for her speedy recovery."

Many celebs wished her speedy recovery on Instagram. Actress Deepika Singh wrote, "Get well soon dear. Wish you a speedy recovery. Prayers & best wishes for you."

TV personality Vikas Kalantri wrote, "Get well soon @ms.dipika lots of love and God Bless."

Dipika essays a character named Sonakshi Rastogi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum which also stars Karan V Grover in the lead role. The show is topping the TRP charts ever since its inception. It tells the story of a surgeon and an actress.

Before signing Kahaan Hum Kahan Tum, Dipika won the Bigg Boss 12. She defeated her co-contestants such as Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur. In her current show, she is also joined by her fellow Bigg Boss 12 contestant Romil Choudhary.