Manish Goel

'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' fame Manish Goel wants to write a book

Manish was last seen in "Nimki Vidhayak".

&#039;Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii&#039; fame Manish Goel wants to write a book
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Manish Goel, who is best known for his roles in TV serials like "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii" and "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", would love to write a book of poetry.

"Writing poetry wasn't a planned idea. Actually it just happened with span of time. I'm habitual of writing diaries. Then I started writing social media posts. People started loving it and that's what encouraged me to put more efforts on writing. I ended up writing poems and I'm really receiving a good response from the readers," Manish said.

"As a creative person, I would love to come up with a book. My life has been a rollercoaster. I'm sure we all have ups and downs. But there is a goal, a destiny to achieve and at the end of the day we can't give up. So that's something which I have followed all my life to live every dream of mine. And I am seriously looking forward to live the dream of writing my book," he added.

Manish was last seen in "Nimki Vidhayak".

 

Manish Goel
