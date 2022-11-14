'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4' is back with the adorable love story of Manik and Nandini

New Delhi: The television show 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan', which took the streaming route for its third season is returning with its fourth installment, again on the digital medium. The show has over the years gained a cult status among Indian youth.

The new season features several new faces, in addition to its original cast, as it steers in a new era of Manik (played by Parth Samthaan) and Nandini (played by Niti Taylor Bawa).

Parth Samthaan, who plays the show's lead character, expressed his views: "'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' has always been about love, and this season, fans will experience a new phase of Manik and Nandini's love story. The show has gained unconditional audience love for over a decade, and I feel humbled to be such an integral part of it."

The story's focus remains on the modern-day fairy tale love story of Manik and Nandini. The fourth season follows Manik and Nandini's journey after they promise "forever" to one another. The central conflict of this season's narrative is how the couple helms their way through love, the challenges of a frayed relationship and the many moods that come with being young and driven.

Talking about her character, Niti Taylor Bawa said that ahead of the new season launch, "Nadini's character will always be close to my heart. I am confident that our fans will be able to connect with Nandini and Manik's love story even more than before. I feel fortunate to have been part of this iconic show since the very beginning and am grateful for the amount of love that we continue to receive for #MaNan."

She further mentioned: "The love and adoration have truly been beyond my imagination. This season the love, drama, passion and complexities will be more, and I can't wait to see the audience react to it. I hope this season, too, is showered with the same love and excitement that the show has always received."

Additionally, the new season also stars Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan and Mehul Nissar, Aayush Shokeen, Sagar Parekh, Jaanya Khandpur and Palash Tiwari in supporting roles, creating more intrigue and drama.

'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' will start streaming on Voot starting December 2, 2022.