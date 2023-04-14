Kamna Pathak To Rohitashv Gour- TV Actors Pay Tribute To Babasaheb On Ambedkar Jayanti

New Delhi: Every year, the 14th of April is observed as Ambedkar Jayanti to celebrate the birth of one of the most exceptional leaders in Indian history, who rallied a revolution and became a voice to reckon with – Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Reverently called 'Babasaheb', his life and legacy have inspired many. On the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, &TV artists Atharva (Bhimrao), Jagannath Nivangune (Ramji Sakpal), Narayani Mahesh Varne (Ramabai) from Ek Mahanayak - Dr B.R Ambedkar, Neha Joshi (Yashoda, Doosri Maa), Kamna Pathak (Rajesh Singh) Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) pay tribute to Babasaheb.

Atharva, aka Young Bhimrao in &TV’s Ek Mahanayak-Dr B.R. Ambedkar, says, “Dr B.R. Ambedkar laid the foundation of a unified India by bringing millions of Indians under one nation and one constitution. His teachings and philosophy still resonate with Indians today. I feel proud to be part of a show that depicts his life journey and to play Young Bhimrao.”

Neha Joshi, aka Yashodha in &TV’s Doosri Maa, says, “Dr Ambedkar was truly a leader par excellence. His work has touched and impacted Indians. Be it his fight for equality, women's empowerment, or involvement in education reformation. He has impacted the lives of every Indian. On Ambedkar Jayanti, let us remember and honour Babasaheb’s immense work for women and society.”

Kamna Pathak, aka Rajesh Singh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “Babasaheb has inspired many. He envisaged a society based on liberty, equality, and fraternity. It takes a lot of vision and belief to bring about social and economic reforms that touch many lives. His work has touched and impacted the lives of all Indians. Let us all come together to pay tribute to this great leader on his birth anniversary.”

Jagganath Nivangune, aka Ramji Sakpal in Ek Mahanayak-Dr B.R. Ambedkar, says, “Dr Ambedkar was a visionary leader and pioneer of social justice. He believed India could foster national unity and stability by stating a unified code, 'One Nation, One Constitution'. He propagated socialist democracy, devoted his life to uplifting the underprivileged, and stood for equal human rights. His accomplishments as a leader and a social reformer hold relevance even today. One can learn and absorb a lot from his life journey and tall body of work.”

Rohitashv Gour, aka Manmohan Tiwari in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “Dr B. R. Ambedkar was a visionary leader. His dream was to make our country one unified nation through various social and economic reforms and, of course, through the writing of the Indian constitution. I grew up reading stories of Babasaheb, and his fight for equality has greatly influenced me. He has been the most powerful advocate of equality and fraternity in modern India. On Ambedkar Jayanti, I honour his toil and perseverance.”

Narayani Mahesh Varne, aka Ramabai, Ek Mahanayak-Dr B.R. Ambedkar, says, “Dr B.R. Ambedkar opposed injustice and inequality. In his view, education was the only way to overcome any obstacle in life, be it social, cultural, or economic. He used his education to break caste discrimination and inequality. Babasaheb fought for women's rights in India and enacted numerous policies to ensure their protection and safety. His life has inspired many, and being part of the show makes me closer to his beliefs.”

