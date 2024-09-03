Kamya Punjabi Says There Is No Sexual Abuse In Television Amid Hema Committee Report

Mumbai: The Hema Committee Report left many shocked in the Malayalam industry over the sexual harassment against women. The MeToo Movement is nothing new in the Kerala industry and it has happened earlier in Bollywood as well where shocking casting couch incidents were shared. However, there is one industry that is not involved in the sexual harassment abuse of women and it’s television claims TV actress Kamya Punjabi. Kamya is a popular TV actress and has worked in the television industry for decades now. Speaking about her experience, Kamya claimed there is no sexual abuse on television.

In her interview with News 18, Kavya claimed that TV is very clean and everything happens is on mutual consent," Television has been very clean. I don’t know what used to happen in the past but now it is very clean. There is no such filth here. People aren’t forced or blackmailed here. There is no casting couch. If you fit a role, you have talent, you will be selected for the show. I feel television is the safest place in the entertainment industry. Sexual abuse does not happen here. Whatever happens, because there is mutual consent. Nobody is telling anyone to sleep with them in the promise of a role".

Kamya even claimed that some actors are womanisers in the TV industry," Some actors are womanisers but if you stop it, if you make it very clear, such things do not happen. Nobody is being forced to do this. Aisa nahi hai ke aapko haath lagaya jaaega aur aap uncomfortable feel karoge. If you tell them, ‘Hello, I don’t like it’, you will not be touched. We have seen actors who get crazy for girls but nobody forces nobody".

The actress further revealed, "I know of some people who say that such things have happened to them. But again, if a girl does not want, it will not happen. It does not happen in the television industry. I don’t know about films or OTT but it does not happen in TV".

Kamya was earlier in a relationship with TV actor Karan Patel but the duo parted ways soon as it was alleged the actor was two-timing her.

