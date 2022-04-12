New Delhi: After Mandana Karimi's emotional confession on the reality TV show Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut consoled her and told her to be strong as life can be quite difficult at times.

A few days after the shocking revelation made on the show, fans also praised Mandana for her courage and resilience to come out of such scarring traumatic experience. Kangana even replied to one of the fans' tweet on Instagram.

The tweet read, "Don't know who this director is. But what he did with Mandana Karimi sounds so horribly sick. The way he used her in his lowest low time was pathetic and I am amazed with the way Kangana Ranaut managed this situation and consoled her. She is an awesome host."

Kangana took to Instagram to share her comment on the tweet, she wrote, "Lock Upp is a celebration of both beauty and brutality of life. When we share our pain and our wounds we deserve love and compassion. I hope people don't judge her. Life is anyway not easy for a woman."

On Sunday's episode of Lock Upp, Mandana Karimi, in a bid to save herself from the chargesheet, disclosed about having a secretive relationship with an ace director.

She said that their relationship become very strong in a few months and he planned to settle down with her but they decided to keep it secret because she was awaiting divorce from her ex.

Mandana Karimi got pregnant with his child and when he got to know about her unplanned pregnancy, he backed off, the reason being, he was not emotionally and mentally prepared to take care of this responsibility.

Meanwhile, he also asked her friend to convince her to plan an abortion. He kept giving multiple reasons and denied taking care of the baby so she had to be strong and go through an abortion.

On Lock Upp's weekend episode, Vinit Kakar was evicted from the show by host Kangana Ranaut as he had shown the least participation in the show and was labelled as 'inactive' by Kangana.