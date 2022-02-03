हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut thrilled to host Ekta Kapoor's reality show 'Lock Upp'

Actor Kangana Ranaut is extremely excited to host the upcoming reality show titled 'Lock Upp'. In the upcoming show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. 

Kangana Ranaut thrilled to host Ekta Kapoor&#039;s reality show &#039;Lock Upp&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut is extremely excited to host the upcoming reality show titled 'Lock Upp'. In the upcoming show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. 

Talking about the project, Kangana said, "I am thrilled and excited for foraying into the OTT with such a unique and brilliant concept. The scale and reach of both ALTBalaji and MX Player are massive. I am sure this show will give me a great opportunity to get in touch with my fans and entertain them as the host of Lock Upp. I want to thank the boss lady Ekta for always being by my side, she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. I am glad that she is there with me for my OTT debut as well. To all my fans out there, get ready for the most FEARLESS show ever."

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27.

