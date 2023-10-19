Kanika Mann Is Super Excited For Chand Jalne Laga, Says 'It’s The Kind Of Love Story I Want In Real Life'

New Delhi: COLORS’ new show, ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann as Dev and Tara respectively. The story outlines the extraordinary journey of two childhood sweethearts, who once were each other’s sanctuary, but the cruel hand of fate pulls them apart. As the age-old wisdom goes, 'Love is the fire that kindles the heart,' 'Chand Jalne Laga' is that blazing fire, promising to be the most passionate love story of the year.

Kanika answered a few questions related to the show and opened up on her character. She even said that, "it's the love story she wanted in her real life."

Q1. Tell us about your character in the show.

A. I’ll be seen essaying the role of Tara. She is a stunning and committed young woman who maintains a facade to hide her wounds. She’s making great strides in her career as an interior designer, and she is the peacemaker of her family. Underneath her composed exterior, Tara is haunted by the memories of her childhood friend, Dev.

Q2. How did you prepare for this role? How different is it from the roles you played earlier?

A. Tara is a confident, intellectual, and resilient girl who fears nothing. As a kid, she was frightened of nearly everything, but over the years, she has become independent and self-assured. I think the best preparation for an actor is reading the script thoroughly. It helped me understand the character's background, motives, and emotions. Embodying Tara comes very naturally to me because she and I have so many traits in common.

Q3. What is your approach toward selecting a role or project?

A. The quality of the script and the overall story have been my primary considerations. I look for well-written, engaging, and challenging roles that allow me to showcase my craft and connect with the viewers. I'm drawn to complex and multi-dimensional characters. I want roles that give me a chance to explore a character's emotional range and growth throughout the story. It's great to have a project that can challenge me artistically and push my boundaries. I'm inclined to consent to a project if it diversifies my portfolio or marks my foray into a genre. Ultimately, there is an element of intuition involved in an actor's decision-making process.

Q4. How is your equation with your co-star Vishal Aditya Singh?

A. Working alongside immensely talented actors like Praneet Bhatt Sir, Nassir Khan Sir, and Vishal has been an exhilarating and enriching experience. The dedication they bring to the project inspires me. Vishal is a very supportive co-actor, and we bring out the best in each other. I can’t wait to know what the viewers think of us as a fresh pair. I count myself fortunate to have formed a bond with my co-stars during our time on the show.

Q5. How challenging was it for you while shooting the teaser? Could you share some anecdotes from it?

A. Shooting the teaser was an incredible experience, but it had its fair share of challenges. We were working against tight deadlines and contending with unpredictable weather conditions. I recall that we had to film the saree scene of the teaser and it was getting quite windy. It was challenging to maintain continuity, but the entire team came together, and we captured some stunning shots. Kudos to the cast and crew for making it happen.

Q6. Lastly, what would you like to say to your fans and the viewers eagerly awaiting your presence in ‘Chand Jalne Laga’?

A. I am overwhelmed by the love and support viewers have shown to the promo. This project is very close to my heart, and I hope to live up to your expectations. I promise to entertain you and bring Tara to life with everything I have. Thank you for all the appreciation. Stay tuned for an incredible love story.

Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ premieres on the 23rd of October and airs every Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS.