Newlyweds Sugandha Mishra, comedian husband Sanket Bhosale booked for violating COVID rules at wedding

New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma fame actress Sugandha Mishra and comedian husband Sanket Bhosale got married on April 26, 2021, at a Punjab hotel. The wedding was a private affair, attended by family and close friends only amid pandemic. However, reports suggest an FIR has been filed against the couple for flouting COVID-19 rules.

According to a report in The Times Of India, newlyweds Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale along with the resort manager where the wedding took place have been booked for violating COVID rules during the festivity.

The duo and others have been booked under Disaster Management Act and under section 188 of IPC for violating the official orders. After a video clipping went viral on social media, case was registered against the couple. Phagwara SP Sarabjit Singh Bahia told TOI that the clip reached them on Wednesday and they registered the case.

Amid a surge in COVID cases, the number of guests at a wedding has been limited to 10 only by the Punjab Government.

Sugandha Mishra is a comedienne, a singer and a television host. She played various characters on-stage during her brief stint on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' previously. She was also seen in the reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

She made her acting debut with Heropanti in 2014 in a supporting role. She has featured in several TV shows like Dance Plus, IPL Extra Inning, Baal Veer, The Kapil Sharma Show, The Drama Company to name a few.

Sanket, on the other hand, is also a known comedian, mimicry artist and actor. He is famous for mimicking actors Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan.

Sanket Bhosale was among the top 10 finalists in Laugh India Laugh.