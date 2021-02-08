Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma takes paternity leave

MUMBAI: Long gone are the days when a mother single-handedly raised children while the father would step out of the home and be the bread-earner. The time has very much changed and today fathers in metro cities are also stepping up to share their responsibility. Notably, the trend is also catching up with several celebrities following the pattern and setting an example for their followers.

Much like Virat Kohli, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, who recently became father for the second time, is expected to go on paternity leave soon to take care of his infant, a baby girl. Several media reports claimed that with the comedian taking paternity leave, Kapil's show 'The Kapil Sharma Show’ will be temporarily off-air by the end of February. The beloved comedian and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child on February 1.

In January, Kapil had hinted to fans about his paternity leave. On a '#askkapil' session on Twitter hosted by Kapil, when a fan asked why the comedy show was going off-air, the stand-up comedian replied, "Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby." During the Q&A session, he also replied to other questions by his fans. One user asked him about Anayra’s first words and he wrote back, "I think papa, honestly it was mumma." Then, responding to a fan’s request, Sharma posted a cute video of his one-year-old daughter Anayra learning to walk.

Fans of the show have no reason to worry as 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will be back in a renewed avatar soon. Meanwhile, fans should also watch out for Kapil's exciting collaboration with Netflix of which he has shared a short trailer on Instagram.