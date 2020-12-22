हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma shares BTS video of his comedy show - Watch his jokes tickle your funnybones!

Kapil Sharma married his longtime sweetheart Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018. 

Kapil Sharma shares BTS video of his comedy show - Watch his jokes tickle your funnybones!

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is known for stand-up act and perfect comic- timing. He hosts 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on television and features celebrity guests as part of the format. He took to Instagram and dropped a Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) video.

The video basically is a sneak-peek into what goes behind 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. From practising lines to getting make-up done for various role plays on the show, the video has it all. 

Take a look here:

Kapil Sharma married his longtime sweetheart Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy, baby girl Anayra on December 10, 2019. And now reports suggest that the happy couple will be welcoming their second child early next year. 

Kapil is seen hosting his popular comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sumona and others.

 

Tags:
Kapil SharmaThe Kapil Sharma ShowThe Kapil Sharma Show videobehind-the-scenes videobts video
