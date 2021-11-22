Karan Kundrra’s ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar answers if she will enter Bigg Boss 15 house

New Delhi: Rumour mills are abuzz with speculations of Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra’s ex-girlfriend VJ, model and reality show judge Anusha Dandekar entering the Salman Khan hosted show as a wildcard entry. The speculations have soared amidst Karan’s growing closeness with fellow contestant and actress Tejasswi Prakash. However, Anusha has directly addressed the rumours, setting the record straight. “ I AM NOT GOING ON BIGG BOSS AND I NEVER WILL!” wrote Anusha during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.

She further added, “I DO NOT LIKE TO SAY NEVER BUT THIS I AM OKAY WITH. I DO NOT WANT TO GO, IT'S NEVER BEEN MY THING! AND NO I DO NOT WATCH THE SHOW! THEY HAVE NEVER EVEN APPROACHED ME TO BE ON BE IT BECAUSE THEY KNOW I'LL SAY NO! I ALSO LOVE MY LIFE THE WAY IT IS. I WILL NOT GO JUST FOR PEOPLE’S IDEA OF ENTERTAINMENT!"

The VJ turned entrepreneur said she is happy in her own reality and has no intention of going to Bigg Boss to add drama. “THE BB MAKERS THEMSELVES DO NOT EVEN STOP THE RUMOURS! HONESTLY ANYONE WHO WANTS TO SEE ME IN THE SHOW TO GIVE THEIR LIFE MORE EXCITEMENT BECAUSE THEY THINK DRAMA WILL BREAK OUT, IT AIN’T GONNA HAPPEN! PLEASE KNOW I AM HAPPY IN MY OWN REALITY, WHICH CANNOT BE VIEWED BY YOU 24/7. THE ONES THAT WANTED ME TO GENUINELY GO BECAUSE THEY THINK I WOULD BRING POSITIVE VIBES, THANK YOU, I’LL STILL BE RIGHT HERE GIVING AS MUCH AS I CAN,” concluded Anusha.

Anusha and Karan dated for 3 and a half years and also hosted the TV show MTV ‘Love School’ where they talked and solved relationship issues of the couples. After their breakup, Anusha hinted she was cheated by Karan while they were together.