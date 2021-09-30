Karan Mehra and family gets anticipatory bail in Nisha Rawal's domestic violence case

New Delhi: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor Karan Mehra and his family has got an anticipatory bail in a domestic violence case filed against them by his now estranged wife Nisha Rawal. Karan says it is a great relief that he and his family got anticipatory bail. The actor also claimed that he has proof of his innocence that he will present in court.

“It is a great relief to get the anticipatory bail for me and my family, after so many months of fighting against the false accusations levied against us,” Karan Mehra told Hindustan Times.

Actress Nisha Rawal on May 31 had filed a case against Karan Mehra in Goregaon Police station. Nisha accused Karan of domestic violence and of withdrawing more than INR 1 crore from her bank account. The case is filed against Karan and his family members - brother Kunal Mehra, mother Bela Mehra and father Ajay Mehra, under IPC sections 498-A, 377, 406, 323, 504 & 506 r/w Section 34 of Indian Penal Code.

“These sections mean cruelty with respect to dowry, sexual assault, violence, etc. filed by Nisha against me, my old parents and my younger brother. Although my parents have not even visited Mumbai in last two years,” told Karan.

Restating that he is innocent, Karan said, “It has been difficult time but thankfully, the court granted a judgement in our favour. Being granted anticipatory bail means that I, my old aged parents and my brother will not be arrested in the alleged false cases filed by Nisha against us. I have the proof to prove my innocence which I will show in court.”

Earlier, Nisha Rawal had told Bombay Times that she does not want any alimony from Karan but sole custody of their four years old son Kavish.

“I don’t want any alimony. What will he provide me with that I haven’t given him? We built everything together. I started earning at a very young age and supported him throughout even before he became a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I have done so much work and whoever I collaborated with will vouch for the fact that Karan was in charge of the commercials," Nisha had said.